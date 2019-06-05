Photo: Home Depot

Up to 50% Off Select Patio Furniture | Home Depot

We’re literally counting down the days to summer over here and it seems like Home Depot is getting ready too. For today’s Special Buy of the Day, you can get up to 50% off select patio furniture. The sale isn’t limited to just patio sets. You can get umbrellas, umbrella bases, gazebos, and more.

If you’re on the market for a new patio set, you can get a stylish Barclay 4-Piece Steel Patio Conversation Set (pictured above) for only $399. If you’ve been looking for some lounge chairs to soak up the sun in, you can get a Bermuda Distressed Grey All Weather Patio Chaise for 50% off. Hampton Bay 11 Ft. LED Offset Umbrellas are between $299 and $500 (which is between 17% and 30% off). The umbrellas come in colors chili red, henna, midnight blue, putty, and sand.