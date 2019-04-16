Photo: Target

It doesn’t feel like summer until I get to sit outside on a warm night. Sure, I run the risk of getting 30 mosquito bites, but if I have a good book and there is a nice breeze, it is all worth it. If you’re like me and equate summer with eating watermelon on your patio set, you’re in luck. Target is currently running a sale through Sunday, April 21, 2019, on select outdoor living items, including patio furniture sets. You can get 15% off these outdoor items using the promo code APRIL.

With Target furniture, the pricing can vary pretty drastically between brands. If an item isn’t very expensive, 15% off might not seem like a lot. However, this Foxborough 3-Piece Patio Chat Set is originally $440, but you can snag it for $374, thanks to this sale! Not all wicker chairs are visually appealing, but this set would be a great addition to your backyard aesthetic. It comes in three color options: gray, gray/white, and linen. The accent table is included, but the decorative pillows are not. Don’t stress too much, some outdoor pillows actually fall under this sale umbrella as well, like this Opalhouse Sunshine Lumbar Pillow.