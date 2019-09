Photo: Jachs

Summer Close Out Sale | Jachs



We’re in that weird time of year, where it feels like fall in the morning, but it is back to summer temperatures by noon. Welcome to Second Summer! It lasts a few weeks and it is a confusing time. Take advantage of the ever-changing temperatures during the Summer Close Out Sale at Jachs. You can get short sleeves for as low as $10, shorts for $12, chambray shirts and henleys for $17, and more.