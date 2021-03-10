Get Ready for Sam Wilson With 13% off This Falcon Loungefly Backpack

Falcon Loungefly Backpack Image : Sheilah Villari

Falcon Loungefly Backpack | $65 | Amazon

Sam Wilson has arrived, well will arrive on Disney+ next week. If you’re like me and this was the Marvel show you’ve been waiting I know you’re excited. What better way to honor our new Captain than with a cute accessory. This adorable Falcon Loungefly Backpack is the perfect way to show your adoration for the high-flying Avenger.

Loungefly makes beautiful, intricate, and sturdy gear. Their backpacks are collector’s items, and it’s easy to see why. Their backpacks are meticulously crafted with incredible detail. This adorable Falcon bag is no different. Sam is no longer just a sidekick to Steve, and he’s stepping into his own, you can too. This stylish faux leather mini bag comes complete with swivel wings primed to take on anything. Made to mimic Falcon’s classic red, grey, and black uniform, this bag says you’re ready for Zemo with or without a grumpy unfrozen soldier by your side. The straps are easy to adjust, so this will be snug for all your adventures. Sadly no Redwing is included.

This will ship for free.

Advertisement