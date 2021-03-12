It's all consuming.
Get Ready for Monster Hunter Rise By Grabbing Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate for $25

Monster Hunter Rise is just around the corner. The latest in Capcom’s monster-slashing RPG series is coming at the end of the month, so you only have a few weeks to sharpen your skills. If you’re looking to revisit some older entries in the series before then or just want to know if you’d like the Monster Hunter games, here’s a deal for you: Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate is $25 at Amazon. This Switch game is a great introduction to the game’s massive scale, hunting mechanics, co-op multiplayer, and more. Considering that Rise is likely going to make waves among series faithful, this is a cheap way to learn what the fuss is all about.

