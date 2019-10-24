Get Ready For Holiday Travel With a Great Deal on eBags' Excellent Away Competitor

eBags Fortis Pro | $160 | eBags | Promo code TREAT

While it might not be quite as sexy looking as an Away carry-on, the eBags Fortis Pro matches its famous rival nearly feature-for-feature, and has a few of its own tricks up its sleeve:

Open up the Fortis Pro 22" carry-on, and on one side, you’ll find a standard mesh zipper pocket, just like pretty much every other hardside bag you can buy these days. But on the other side, where you’d normally find a simple X-shaped buckle, eBags built in two packing cubes that can store small items, while simultaneously compressing everything underneath. One cube is mesh, and holds eBags’ included dirty laundry bag out of the box, but is perfect for things like socks and underwear. The other is semi-waterproof to contain splatters (in my testing, water got through the zipper, but something like toothpaste would most likely stay contained), and is ostensibly meant to hold your toiletries. Once you’re all packed, the cubes buckle together and tighten in the middle to compress and hold whatever clothes you’ve stored underneath. It’s all kinds of functional

The bag is also expandable, if fitting a few more souvenirs from your trip is more important than being able to easily slide the bag into an overheard compartment.

Normally priced at $250, you can get the bag for $160 today only with promo code TREAT, in the color of your choice.

Here’s a bonus deal for you, if you prefer soft sided luggage: Travelpro’s excellent Magma 2 rollaboard for $112 after clipping the $20 coupon. Just note that it’s not a spinner bag, so you’ll have to tilt it to make it roll.