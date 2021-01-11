Get Ready for Hitman 3 By Grabbing Hitman 2 Gold Edition for $10

Hitman 2 Gold Edition (PC Key) | $10 | Eneba | Use code BARCODEHEAD2
Hitman 3 is just around the corner, opening the floodgate for 2021's new video games. If you’re looking to preorder the game, check out our guide here. In the meantime, it’s a good time to catch up on the rest of the series or just try one of the older games out to see if it’s your bag. Eneba is currently selling Hitman 2 Gold Edition for $10, which is a perfect price for curious gamers. Just checkout with the promo code BARCODEHEAD2 and you’ll receive a PC code for the game. The recent Hitman games are excellent puzzlers masquerading as stealth games, so even if Hitman 3 isn’t on your radar, it’s a good entry point for the wickedly creative series.
Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.