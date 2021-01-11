Get Ready for Hitman 3 By Grabbing Hitman 2 Gold Edition for $10

Hitman 2 Gold Edition (PC Key) BARCODEHEAD2 Screenshot : IO Interactive

Hitman 2 Gold Edition (PC Key) | $10 | Eneba | Use code BARCODEHEAD2

Hitman 3 is just around the corner, opening the floodgate for 2021's new video games. If you’re looking to preorder the game, check out our guide here. In the meantime, it’s a good time to catch up o n the rest of the series or just try one of the older games out to see if it’s your bag. Eneba is currently selling Hitman 2 Gold Edition for $10, which is a perfect price for curious gamers. Just checkout with the promo code BARCODEHEAD2 and you’ll receive a PC code for the game. The recent Hitman games are excellent puzzlers masquerading as stealth games, so even if Hitman 3 isn’t on your radar, it’s a good entry point for the wickedly creative series.

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.