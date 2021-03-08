It's all consuming.
Get Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for $63 When You Pre-Order From Target

Giovanni Colantonio
Screenshot: Sony
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | $63 | Target

If you’re looking for the next big PS5 game to get excited about, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is almost here. The game finally has a June 11 release date, which means the long wait is almost over. If you’re looking to save some money on it, considering that next-gen games are $70, you can pre-order it from Target and save a little cash. Click the coupon under the price and it’ll take it down to $63. Yes, we know that some of you don’t agree with pre-ordering games. But for those who enjoy the franchise and plan on getting it in any case, the extra savings might help cushion that blow just a little.

