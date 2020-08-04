Get Quality Arctis Sound on the Cheap With a SteelSeries Gaming Headset for $35

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Gaming Headset Graphic : SteelSeries

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Gaming Headset | $35 | Amazon

A gaming headset is a must, whether you’re escaping the chaos in your house or you just need to hear those footsteps a little bit better. These days, you don’t need to spend a fortune for quality sound. It’ll be much better than what’s piping out of your TV, anyway. The SteelSeries Arctis 1 fills the entry level market quite well at $50, but with $15 off, I almost want to buy one just as a backup to my Arctis 5.

It even has a couple of features mine didn’t, like a steel-reinforced headband (though it’s missing the comfort straps) and a detachable microphone. This particular one was “designed” to “work best” on Xbox One, but it’ll work for almost anything that accepts a 3.5mm connection, including your Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices.