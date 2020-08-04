It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPeripherals

Get Quality Arctis Sound on the Cheap With a SteelSeries Gaming Headset for $35

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazonAmazon DealsSteelSeriesSteelSeries DEals
186
Save
SteelSeries Arctis 1 Gaming Headset | $35 | Amazon
SteelSeries Arctis 1 Gaming Headset | $35 | Amazon
Graphic: SteelSeries
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Gaming Headset | $35 | Amazon

A gaming headset is a must, whether you’re escaping the chaos in your house or you just need to hear those footsteps a little bit better. These days, you don’t need to spend a fortune for quality sound. It’ll be much better than what’s piping out of your TV, anyway. The SteelSeries Arctis 1 fills the entry level market quite well at $50, but with $15 off, I almost want to buy one just as a backup to my Arctis 5.

Advertisement

It even has a couple of features mine didn’t, like a steel-reinforced headband (though it’s missing the comfort straps) and a detachable microphone. This particular one was “designed” to “work best” on Xbox One, but it’ll work for almost anything that accepts a 3.5mm connection, including your Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
HP Chromebook 14a (Touch Optional)
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Cool Down With a 40-Inch Tower Fan That's 36% off, Today Only

Build Your Own Portable, Packable Work-From-Home Setup

Now 41% off, This $52 Jump Starter Works on Cars, Trucks, Tractors, and Even Yachts

Aukey's 12-in-1 USB-C Hub Lets You Connect Up to Three Monitors to Your Laptop, Now Just $50