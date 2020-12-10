Get Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 for $34 and Puzzle to Your Heart's Content

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (Xbox) | $34 | Amazon

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (Switch) | $34 | Amazon Screenshot : Sega

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (Xbox) | $34 | Amazon

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (Switch) | $34 | Amazon

Advertisement

Did you know that Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 quite literally just came out while everyone was arguing about Cyberpunk 2077? That’s right! The sequel combines two of the genres best for a unique puzzle fusion game. You can currently grab both the Xbox and Switch Launch Editions of the game on sale at Amazon for $34 (no discount on the PlayStation version). The first Puyo Puyo Tetris is a charming little puzzler that was a perfect companion for the Switch in its early months. The sequel doubles down on everything and even adds a new skill system to the mix, so there’s plenty of new content to dig into for fans of the original.