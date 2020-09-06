ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
It's all consuming.
Get Pet Hair Under Control With This Highly-Rated Bissell Bagless Vacuum, 39% Off Today

Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Deals
Bissell Cleanview Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner | $98 | Amazon
Bissell Cleanview Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner | $98 | Amazon

If you’re a pet owner, you know that the fight to keep pet hair and dander under control can be taxing. The Bissell Cleanview Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner is on sale for 39% off today at Amazon and is here to help in that battle. This upright vacuum model is highly-rated and has several pleased reviews that specifically applaud its ability to pick up pet hair.

If you’re in the market for a vacuum, you might also want to check out the Dyson V6 which can currently be snagged for $200. I have that vacuum personally (and I love it even though I paid more than $200 for it), but it can be tiring on the wrist for long use and has a limited charge compared to one of these heavy-duty upright vacuums. Ideally, it would be nice to have the Dyson cordless for everyday use and something like the Bissell for deeper cleans to pick up more pet hair, but both are great deals on their own. This Bissell deal is limited to today, so make it happen if this upright model is what you’re looking for in a vacuum!

