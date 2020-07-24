Get Persona 5 for $40, Plus More Gaming Deals from Best Buy's Great Summer Save Event

Shop The Great Summer Save Event Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Shop The Great Summer Save Event | Best Buy

Great Summer Save is Best Buy’s big sales event for the scorching season. There are discounts to be had across its long list of consumer electronics categories, including decent savings on a range of video games and accessories. Here are just a few of the standouts:

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint for $10

Graphic : Ubisoft

The latest squad shooter by Ubisoft, Ghost Recon Breakpoint has you doing everything it takes to survive behind enemy lines. This game can be played solo or with up to three friends. Discounts available for PS4 and Xbox One.



PowerA Switch Controllers for $15 Each

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

These wired Switch controllers are pretty basic, but you can get them in striking Pikachu Yellow and Super Mario Red for just $15 a piece.



Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite Travel Cases Starting at $8

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you don’t already have some protection for your Nintendo Switch, you can grab a stylish case, with many of the best ones starting at just $10 for both the original and Lite Switch models.



Amiibo Starting at $7

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Add some cool new amiibo to your collection, including Animal Crossing’s Celeste dropping to just $7 in today’s sale.



Persona 5 Royal for $40

Image : Atlus

One of the best RPGs of this generation gets even better with Persona 5 Royal. Study by day, slay shadows by night. It’s only $40 today.

