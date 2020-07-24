It's all consuming.
Get Persona 5 for $40, Plus More Gaming Deals from Best Buy's Great Summer Save Event

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Shop The Great Summer Save Event | Best Buy

Great Summer Save is Best Buy’s big sales event for the scorching season. There are discounts to be had across its long list of consumer electronics categories, including decent savings on a range of video games and accessories. Here are just a few of the standouts:

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint for $10

Illustration for article titled iGet Persona 5/i for $40, Plus More Gaming Deals from Best Buys Great Summer Save Event
Graphic: Ubisoft
The latest squad shooter by Ubisoft, Ghost Recon Breakpoint has you doing everything it takes to survive behind enemy lines. This game can be played solo or with up to three friends. Discounts available for PS4 and Xbox One.

PowerA Switch Controllers for $15 Each

Illustration for article titled iGet Persona 5/i for $40, Plus More Gaming Deals from Best Buys Great Summer Save Event
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Nintendo Amiibo Shovel Knight: Treasure Troves Three Pack

These wired Switch controllers are pretty basic, but you can get them in striking Pikachu Yellow and Super Mario Red for just $15 a piece.

Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite Travel Cases Starting at $8

Illustration for article titled iGet Persona 5/i for $40, Plus More Gaming Deals from Best Buys Great Summer Save Event
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
If you don’t already have some protection for your Nintendo Switch, you can grab a stylish case, with many of the best ones starting at just $10 for both the original and Lite Switch models.

Amiibo Starting at $7

Illustration for article titled iGet Persona 5/i for $40, Plus More Gaming Deals from Best Buys Great Summer Save Event
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Add some cool new amiibo to your collection, including Animal Crossing’s Celeste dropping to just $7 in today’s sale.

Persona 5 Royal for $40

Illustration for article titled iGet Persona 5/i for $40, Plus More Gaming Deals from Best Buys Great Summer Save Event
Image: Atlus
One of the best RPGs of this generation gets even better with Persona 5 Royal. Study by day, slay shadows by night. It’s only $40 today.

