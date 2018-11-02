Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you’ve had your eye on a sous vide machine, today might be your day. This Monoprice Strata sous vide circulator is just $43, the best price we’ve ever seen on this model, and one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen on any soud-vide circulator.

If you aren’t familiar with sous vide, Lifehacker has a great explainer of the process here. Spoiler alert: it’s almost impossible to mess up and makes perfectly cooked meat with minimal effort. Really, if you’re going to spend a bunch of money on really nice steaks, it’d be irresponsible not to sous-vide them.

