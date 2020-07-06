It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get Perfect Hair Without a Care and Avoid Salon Prices

Sheilah Villari
Blower Brush Hair Dryer & Styler | $24 | MorningSave
Blower Brush Hair Dryer & Styler | $24 | MorningSave
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Blower Brush Hair Dryer & Styler | $24 | MorningSave

Welcome to summer humidity where your hair can use all the help it can get. Give your follicles a fighting chance against frizz with this hairdryer and styler combo from Infinity Gold for just $24.

While saving 85% off its usual price you also save 80% in drying time. Bringing in tech to the thoughtful design your hair dries super fast but won’t be damaged by removing the healthy moisture that keeps it bouncy and silky. It’s got two speeds (high and low) and three temperatures (hot, medium, and cool). It was constructed with influences from salon professionals so the cord swivels to reduced the chance of tangles while you prefect your ideal coif. 

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

