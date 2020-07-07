It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get Peace of Mind on the Road With a $22 Car Battery Charger

Quentyn Kennemer
GOOLOO 6V/12V Car Battery Charger | $22 | Amazon | Use code 6V2ZU9I9
Dead vehicular battery situations may not be terribly frequent in your life, but for $22, you’d be doing yourself a disservice not picking up a battery charger just in case. That’s what you’ll pay for a GOOLOO 6V/12V unit that features smart trickle charging tech, built-in clamps, and an LCD screen, but only with promo code 6V2ZU9I9 and a quick clip of the coupon at Amazon.

This article was originally posted by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/4/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 6/4/2020.

