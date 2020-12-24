Get Peace of Mind for Just $59 With RemoBell's Smart Doorbell

RemoBell Smart Doorbell Graphic : Sheilah Villari

It seems doorbell cams have sprung up overnight. I feel like I’m seeing more and more in my neighborhood. My theory is honestly just with people staying home more they are ordering more and things go missing. Sometimes when you have a high volume of packages a few wander away. This is also what my neighbor said after she installed her Smart Doorbell. Well, whether you’re worried about missing deliveries or just curious about who’s outside you can save $41 on this RemoBell Smart Doorbell.

These cams have surprisingly high resolution and give pretty clear video in HDR with little interruption. With RemoBell you don’t need an additional security package for monitoring, you control as much or a little as you want to monitor. The two-way audio allows you to interact with whoever approaches your home. I like that they point out very clearly that the motion sensor is based on heat to reduce false alerts. You will get everything you need for pain-free installation. It’s wireless and works with your WiFi. RemoBell ensures that it’s secure and your data is kept private but there’s always a chance with any one of these they could be hacked. But that’s a maybe. All I know is I’d personally feel more secure with one of these outside my home instead of inside.

