Graphic: Shep McAllister

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener + Amazon Cloud Cam | $100 | Amazon

If the idea of letting delivery drivers into your front door to deliver packages sounded intriguing, but a little too creepy, could letting them into your garage instead change your mind?



That’s the premise behind Amazon Key Garage, which you can opt into in select markets with this MyQ smart garage door opener, available with a bundled Amazon Cloud Cam for $100 as part of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals. The camera is optional for garage delivery, but if you want to be able to watch your packages get delivered, the two will work together to alert you and send a live video when your stuff gets dropped off.

The smart garage door opener currently costs $50 on its own, so this bundle is like getting the camera for just $50, down from its current price of $90, or its usual price of $120. And yes, you can use both devices completely independently, and without opting into Amazon Key. The smart garage door opener has obvious benefits beyond just package delivery, and the cloud camera can go anywhere in your home.