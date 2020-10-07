Vote 2020 graphic
Get Overly Competitive on Game Night and Protect The Child at the Same Time in Mandalorian Monopoly

Monopoly: Star Wars The Child Edition | $16 | Amazon
Monopoly: Star Wars The Child Edition | $16 | Amazon

We are mere weeks away from season two of The Mandalorian. This show has produced the cutest thing Star Wars has done in years. Of course, I’m talking about The Child aka Baby Yoda. Spend the next few Fridays until the series drops by adding Monopoly’s Star Wars The Child Edition to your game night for 20% off today.

Instead of your classic Monopoly pieces like the dog or wagon, here we have The Child in a few poses. Choose from him eating the frog, using the force, drinking the broth, or sitting in the Hoverpram. The general rules apply of buying and trading objects and property so nothing is really different. Mandalorian fans will easily spot famous items from the show like the Mythosaur necklace. My only gripe is that “This is the way,” isn’t on the Go space, seems like a design miss. But other than that if you need a new version or an upgrade to a traditional entry of game night this is a good one.

Free 2-day shipping for Prime members.

