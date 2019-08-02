Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

AirPower is officially dead, but this charging pad from Seneo looks like something that could have come out of Cupertino.



On one side of the sleek pad, you get a Qi charging pad capable of 7.5W iPhone charging, the fastest Apple supports (if you pair it with a Quick Charge wall adapter, not included). On the other, you’ll find a sleek passthrough slot and dock for your Apple Watch charger that props it up in nightstand mode.

Advertisement

Just use promo code FXP8HBAU at checkout to get it for $20, which would be a great price for a 7.5W Qi pad, even without the Apple Watch stand.