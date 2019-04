Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

If your gaming needs a bit less cartoonish whimsy, and a more grisly decapitation, boy do I have a deal for you. MassGenie is cutting the price of the recently-released Mortal Kombat 11 to just $50 with the promo code MKOMBATPS for both the PS4 and Xbox One.

From everything we’ve seen, this latest entry into the Mortal Kombat franchise is one that diehard fans have been clamoring for.