Get Over Here and Pick Up Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection for $25

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection (PS4) | $25 | Amazon

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection (Switch) | $25 | Amazon

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection (XBO) | $30 | Amazon



Mortal Kombat 11 is getting some heavy discounts this Black Friday season, with the base game getting as low as $13 in some places. If you want the whole bloody package though, Amazon has the Aftermath Kollection down to $25 today only on Switch and PlayStation 4 (though its $30 on Xbox One). The bundle features the entire base game, the Aftermath expansion, and downloadable characters like RoboCop and the Terminator. The collection usually retails for $60, while the standalone expansion runs $40 normally, so $25 is a low price for everything together. Nothing says “holiday spirit” quite like Mortal Kombat, right?

Advertisement