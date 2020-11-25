It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming Deals

Get Over Here and Pick Up Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection for $25

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
108
1
Save
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection (PS4) | $25 | Amazon Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection (Switch) | $25 | Amazon Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection (XBO) | $30 | Amazon
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection (PS4) | $25 | Amazon
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection (Switch) | $25 | Amazon
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection (XBO) | $30 | Amazon
Image: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection (PS4) | $25 | Amazon
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection (Switch) | $25 | Amazon
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection (XBO) | $30 | Amazon

Mortal Kombat 11 is getting some heavy discounts this Black Friday season, with the base game getting as low as $13 in some places. If you want the whole bloody package though, Amazon has the Aftermath Kollection down to $25 today only on Switch and PlayStation 4 (though its $30 on Xbox One). The bundle features the entire base game, the Aftermath expansion, and downloadable characters like RoboCop and the Terminator. The collection usually retails for $60, while the standalone expansion runs $40 normally, so $25 is a low price for everything together. Nothing says “holiday spirit” quite like Mortal Kombat, right?

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Nike Kyrie 7 Is Super Light, Super Durable, and Super Weird

Shoot Your Shot With the Best Digital Cameras, According to Photographers

The Best Nintendo Switch Games To Avoid Uncomfortable Interactions With Distant Relatives on Thanksgiving

Macy's Fires up Early Black Friday Deals With Countertop Appliances for $8, After Rebate