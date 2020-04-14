It's all consuming.

Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Camping & Outdoors

Get Outside (Or Just Get New Clothes) with Steep & Cheap's Mountain Hardwear Sale

Elizabeth Henges
Kinja Deals
Deals
Save up to 65% Off Mountain Hardwear | Steep &amp; Cheap
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges

Save up to 65% Off Mountain Hardwear | Steep & Cheap

Everything’s a little crazy right now, but even while social distancing there’s one thing you can do if you take the right precautions—go hiking. If you need some gear for your next serious hike, then Steep & Cheap has you covered, with up to 65% off Mountain Hardwear brand items.



This includes items like the monster-sized Scrambler 25L Backpack, which should be big enough to carry everything you need for a full day of hiking away from society. It’s currently only $85! Or, you can grab something like this Rogers Pass Long-Sleeve Shirt, which doesn’t seem like the best hiking shirt but it looks nice.

But whether you’re looking for a new sleeping bag or a new outfit, you can find something you like here. Just hurry because the items are selling out fast!

