Thule Gear at Amazon
Photo: Thule

Everybody knows that going outside is something healthy, well-adjusted people do from time to time, but the outdoors can be so... inhospitable. Happily, you can improve the situation at least a little with the Thule gear on sale at Amazon today. It includes stuff to help keep you warm, comfortable, mobile, and well-supplied, so there goes one of your excuses to just stay in and binge Netflix.