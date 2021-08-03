Outer Wilds (XBO) | $15 | Microsoft Store

A mysterious cosmic phenomenon is waiting to be uncovered. Outer Wilds is a cozy space exploration game in a doomed solar system stuck in a time loop is easily one of the best games to release in 2019. It’s also got a soundtrack that absolutely bops (which I may or may not be listening to it as I type this) . I f you haven’t played it, p ick it up now to complete the main game just in time before the recently announced DLC releases. Xbox Live Gold members can listen to this soothing banjo as they solve this otherwo rldly mystery for only $15. Just don’t confuse it for The Outer Worlds which is a different game entirely.