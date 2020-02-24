Get Out of Town ... With an Extra 15% off Your Next Hotels.com Booking

Save up to 40% + Extra 15% Your Next Booking | Hotels.com

While spring is out here teasing us with bright sunlit skies and mid-50 degree weekends (hey, that’s t-shirt weather here in New York), it’s time to start thinking about your next vacation. And so long as you book by March 15 and travel by May 24, Hotels.com is sweetening its ( up to) 40% discount with an extra 15% using the promo code TRIP15.



Advertisement

So that international trip you’ve been putting off because the lodging is too expensive? Yeah, it’s time to book it. Get out of town and escape to somewhere free of haunting thoughts about tomorrow’s board meeting or your college exams, or whatever is eating at your brain right now . Everyone deserves a break now and then, so why not you?

