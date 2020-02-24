It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Travel

Get Out of Town ... With an Extra 15% off Your Next Hotels.com Booking

Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsHotels.com Deals
28
Save
Save up to 40% + Extra 15% Your Next Booking | Hotels.com
Photo: Anthony Delanoix (Unplash)

Save up to 40% + Extra 15% Your Next Booking | Hotels.com

While spring is out here teasing us with bright sunlit skies and mid-50 degree weekends (hey, that’s t-shirt weather here in New York), it’s time to start thinking about your next vacation. And so long as you book by March 15 and travel by May 24, Hotels.com is sweetening its (up to) 40% discount with an extra 15% using the promo code TRIP15.

Advertisement

So that international trip you’ve been putting off because the lodging is too expensive? Yeah, it’s time to book it. Get out of town and escape to somewhere free of haunting thoughts about tomorrow’s board meeting or your college exams, or whatever is eating at your brain right now. Everyone deserves a break now and then, so why not you?

Gabe Carey

Gabe Carey is the Commcerce Content & Strategy Manager at The Inventory and Kinja Deals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Sunday's Best Deals: A TaoTronics Humidifier, Urban Outfitters 20% Off Sale, RAVPower Chargers, and More

Save Your Nostrils From Dry Air With A TaoTronics Humidifier

Add a Smarter, 8-Port Gigabit Switch to Your Home Network for Just $15

This Is Not a Test: Performance Jeans Are Here to Stay