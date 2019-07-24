Photo: Iler Stoe (Unsplash)

It’s time to start planning your end-of-summer and fall getaways, and you can look to Alaska Airlines’ latest flight sale for inspiration, with roundtrip tickets starting at $87 from dozens of cities.



Even if Alaska Air isn’t your airline of choice, other airlines are price matching on many of the routes, so it’s worth looking to find where you can visit for cheap. Sale fares are based on availability, and run from August 27 - November 20, 2019 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.