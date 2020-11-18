It's all consuming.
Get One Year of PlayStation Plus for $30 So You Can Absolutely Wreck Me in Destiny 2 for 12 Months

Giovanni Colantonio
Image: Eneba
With the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I’ve made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turns out, everyone has gotten better at the game, and I’ve gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one shot me with just about any weapon, it seems. If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $30 from Eneba, saving a little extra with the code 50PERCENT at checkout. Make sure to wave emote at me before you embarrass me into orbit.

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

