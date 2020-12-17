Get One of the Year's Weirdest Games, Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise, for $43

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise Screenshot : Rising Star Games

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise | $43 | Amazon

There were so many games in 2020 that I don’t blame you if you forgot about some of the more niche ones. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot? Serious Sam 4? Hyper Scape? It’s hard to keep track of everything. But one game you probably shouldn’t forget is Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise. It’s not that the survival horror game about an FBI agent investigating a mystery is good. It’s that it’s weird. We’re talking like The Room weird, where the line between good and bad starts to blur. It’s an experience, even if it’s not going to change your world. If you’re curious, Amazon currently has the game on sale for $43, so check it out if you dare.