It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsNintendo

Get One of the Year's Weirdest Games, Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise, for $43

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
105
Save
Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise | $43 | Amazon
Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise | $43 | Amazon
Screenshot: Rising Star Games
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise | $43 | Amazon

There were so many games in 2020 that I don’t blame you if you forgot about some of the more niche ones. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot? Serious Sam 4? Hyper Scape? It’s hard to keep track of everything. But one game you probably shouldn’t forget is Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise. It’s not that the survival horror game about an FBI agent investigating a mystery is good. It’s that it’s weird. We’re talking like The Room weird, where the line between good and bad starts to blur. It’s an experience, even if it’s not going to change your world. If you’re curious, Amazon currently has the game on sale for $43, so check it out if you dare.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter