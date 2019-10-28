It's all consuming.
Get One of Our Readers' Favorite Grooming Pet Brushes For $9

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Oster ShedMonster De-Shedding Tool | $9 | Amazon
If you live with a heavy shedder, you need to invest in a good grooming brush. And what better investment will you get by only spending $9 on this lifesaver? Normally, the Oster ShedMonster De-Shedding Tool is $14, but it is marked down by $5 right now. That is the lowest price it has even been on Amazon.

This brush is one of our readers’ favorites when it comes to grooming heavy shedding cats (and dogs).

Claw shaped brushes, like this Oster ShedMonster work really well for long haired cats with a dense undercoat. I use it alongside a more traditional wire brush (which is enough for my short haired cats) because it does such a nice job getting those undercoat hairs that will inevitably turn into hairballs if I don’t brush her regularly. Plus, it’s very very easy to clean out, so you don’t have to stop brushing to clean the fur out, you just clean it out every few strokes as you go. - silentstone7

