If you suffer from annoying adult acne, I feel your pain. Serums can be a great addition to your skin care regimen and any serum that can help with painful acne is a godsend. For me, InstaNatural Niacinamide Face Serum has been that. And right now, you can get it for only $12 on Amazon when you clip the $4 coupon.
And, to quote myself, here’s what I had to say about the serum for The Inventory:
For my skin, it really did help soothe the redness around my acne and helped get it under control. After four solid weeks of use, I wasn’t experiencing any new breakouts, I was just managing the hyperpigmentation from the old scars. Since then, I’ve kept this serum stocked in my medicine cabinet, and use it about 2-3 times a week to keep breakouts at a distance. If I go out one weekend and do a full face of makeup, I pull this serum out for the next week just to be safe. Since buying it last July, I’ve only have to rebuy it twice, and I’ve more than gotten my money’s worth.