InstaNatural Niacinamide Face Serum | $12 | Amazon | Clip the $4 coupon

If you suffer from annoying adult acne, I feel your pain. Serums can be a great addition to your skin care regimen and any serum that can help with painful acne is a godsend. For me, InstaNatural Niacinamide Face Serum has been that. And right now, you can get it for only $12 on Amazon when you clip the $4 coupon.

And, to quote myself, here’s what I had to say about the serum for The Inventory: