Get One of 2021's Best Games, Hitman 3, for $27 on Xbox

Hitman 3 (Xbox) | $27 | Eneba | Use code HITPROM

Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition (Xbox) | $38 | Eneba | Use code HITPROM

Advertisement

If you haven’t jumped on the Hitman 3 bandwagon yet, you might want to. Critics and fans alike praised the stealth action game, calling it a perfect capper to the World of Assassination trilogy that features some of the series’ best murder playgrounds yet. If that’s enough to convince you to pick up a copy, Eneba currently has the Xbox version down to $27 with the code HITPROM , which is a new low. The deluxe edition is also discounted to $38 with that same code. The weirdness with cross-progression with previous games on PC due Epic Games Store exclusivity seems to be over, but the console version might still be the way to go here if you’re worried something like that will happen again.

G/O Media may get a commission Hitman 3 (Xbox) Buy for $27 at Eneba Use the promo code HITPROM

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 01/19/2021 and updated with new information on 05/05/2021.