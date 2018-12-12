Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You’re probably focused on shopping for others at the moment, but why not gift yourself with a whole new on-trend wardrobe this holiday season? The purveyors of cool at ASOS are taking up to 50% off a wide variety of “cold weather” styles for men and women, which apparently includes everything from coats, and scarves, and gloves, to backpacks, and shoes, and watches. Take advantage ASOS’s broad definition of clothes for “cold weather,” and shop this sale before they realize exactly how much they’ve marked down.

