Holiday 2020

Get on Bellesa's Naughty List and Receive $30 Towards Your Next Purchase

Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Free Gifts for the Naughty List | Bellesa

‘Twas the poets Cardith B and Megan Thy Stallion who said there are some Ho Ho Hos in this house, correct? I’m pretty sure they meant this because Bellesa wants to gift you with some wet ass presents for the holidays. All you need to do is sign up for their Naughty List see your gift instantly appear.

All month long free gifts will be given to all who get on the list. These gifts include a $30 gift card, memberships, free products, and other surprise goodies. This is a great way to get to know one of my favorite companies. Now only one sign up per person can happen. Just because your naughty doesn’t mean you’re devious. You have the whole month to sign up but if I were you the sooner the better. It’s good to be bad and our pals at Bellesa want to make you the baddest.

Speaking of baddest, here’s a little tidbit if you happen to get that gift card. I’d like to recommend a fave from my own naughty collection. If you’re on the list you must be a Bad Bitch and you deserve a lipstick vibe. If anyone knows about the joys of self-love it’s you. This lipstick vibe is great for travel. Compact, discreet, barely-there sound but a whole lot of power. Easy to turn on which is just what you need when you’re on the go and on the clock.

There’s always free shipping for orders over $29 and you have until December 31 to sign up.

