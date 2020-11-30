Get off Your Feet and Save up to $90 on a Hover-1 Electric Scooter at Best Buy

Image : Hover-1

Hover-1 Electric Scooters | $120-$ 350 | Best Buy



If you’re looking for a fresh way to get around the ‘hood, an electric scooter might be exactly what you need. Hover-1 has an array of models ranging from self-balancing, hoverboard-like scooters to more traditional electric models with handles, and a few of them are discounted at Best Buy right now.

The Hover-1 Superfly self-balancing scooter sees the biggest percentage discount at 40% off, which means you can snag it for just $120 right now. It has a 6-mile range and can cruise at up to 7 miles per hour, plus it’ll bump tunes from your smartphone via Bluetooth. Alternately, the RGB-lit Hover-1 Astro is $20 off the list price at $230.

Want something a bit faster with handles? The Hover-1 Gambit electric folding scooter is $90 off the list price right now, selling for just $160. It has a 9-mile operating range and can run at up to 15 miles per hour, giving you plenty of speed and range to work with. Need even more? The Hover-1 Alpha foldable electric scooter bumps up to 12 miles in range and 17 miles per hour for $350.

