Sitting is killing you, and Amazon’s dipping its toes into the standing desk market with its own AmazonBasics monitor riser, and you can get yours for an all-time low $133 right now.

Unlike a lot of similar products, this one lifts straight upward, instead of up and outward, making it great for smaller offices or cubicles. Just don’t become, like, one of those smug standing desk people that won’t shut up about how great they feel.