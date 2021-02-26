Get Noise Cancelled With Anker's Soundcore Q30 Headphones for $68

Anker Soundcore Q30 Image : Amazon

Anker Soundcore Q30 | $68 | Amazon

Everything is loud all the time. Don’t you just wish you could cancel it? It is time to deplatform noise and you can do that with Anker’s Soundcore Q30 headphones, which are down to $68. These bad boys feature robust noise cancellation options, including three different modes. You can choose to dampen outdoor, indoor, or airplane noise s, so these are optimized for a variety of use cases. These are also wireless and feature 40-hours of battery life in noise cancelling mode, and 60 in standard. Toss in some soft leather earcups and a lightweight design and you’ve got a comfortable headset that suits your needs. Everyone come to my n oise is over party.