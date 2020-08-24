It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get Nintendo's Best Console, the Gamecube, Refurbished from Woot! for $100

Elizabeth Henges
Gamecube Console Platinum | $100 | Woot!
Woot's Video Game Blowout is huge, offering all sorts of deals on refurbished retro games. But you may not have noticed that at the bottom of the page, there are also refurbished consoles waiting to be bought! You may also notice that they are selling out fast. The sale only started Saturday, but a number of consoles are already gone. So make sure to grab a refurbished Nintendo Gamecube, aka Nintendo's best console, for $100 before they're gone!

Okay, okay, maybe the Gamecube isn't the best console (that goes to the Virtual Boy—I'm joking please come back), but it's a solid little box that's home to some great niche titles that haven't made their way to any modern consoles. You can even buy some of them during Woot's sale too, like Kirby Air Ride and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. There's even Super Smash Bros. Melee for the... discerning... Smash Bros. fan.

While Woot's Video Game Blowout lasts until September 30th, some of these items are already selling out. So don't delay!

