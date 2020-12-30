Get Nintendo Wall Calendars 50% off So You Can Remember That the Passage of Time Exists in 2021

Super Mario 2021 Calendar | $7 | Amazon

The Legend of Zelda 2021 Calendar | $7 | Amazon



What is time anyways? It feels like it’s been March for eight months now, but apparently it’s almost 2021? Can someone please tell me where all that time went? In an attempt to keep everything straight, I’m about to do something desperate; get a calendar. I know what you’re thinking. “A calendar in 2021? Just look at your phone!” How often do you open your phone and go “oh look, it is Wednesday December 30 and that is different than yesterday ,” huh? I need a big picture of Luigi on my wall starring me dead in the eyes and inviting me to peer deep into the minutia each week . I want to manually flip through different Zelda scenes every month to remind me that we have indeed entered a new month. Luckily, Amazon currently has a pair of Nintendo 2021 wall calendars 50% off so I can fulfill this need. Existential crisis averted, folks.

