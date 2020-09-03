ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsMobile Devices

Get Nike's Special Apple Watch Series 5 Model Up to $80 off

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsNikeNike DealsApple WatchAppleApple DealsDeals
423
1
Save
Apple Watch Series 5 Nike (40mm) | $425 | Nike Apple Watch Series 5 Nike (44mm) | $450 | Nike
Apple Watch Series 5 Nike (40mm) | $425 | Nike
Apple Watch Series 5 Nike (44mm) | $450 | Nike
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Apple Watch Series 5 Nike (40mm) | $425 | Nike
Apple Watch Series 5 Nike (44mm) | $450 | Nike

Advertisement

If you’re going full Shia Lebouf in your wardrobe—that is, Nike—this special Apple Watch Series 5 needs a spot on your wrist. It comes with Nike Run Club for guided runs, plus exclusive Nike bands and watch faces. The 40mm model with GPS + cellular connectivity is usually sitting at Nike’s shop for $500, but it’s down to $425 today. You can find a similar discount for the 44mm model, bringing the price from $529 down to $450.

Advertisement

With the Apple Watch Nike Series 5, you can track your workouts and listen to Audio Guided Runs with Nike Run Club. Built-in cellular lets you stream music and stay connected without your phone. You can choose from exclusive Nike sport bands and watch faces that are optimized for the Always-On Retina display (meaning you can always see your screen without having to lift your wrist or tap it).

G/O Media may get a commission
Pumpkin Spice Shadow Palette

And here’s everything that makes the Apple Watch Series 5 what it is:

  • Silver aluminum case
  • Pure Platinum/Black Nike Sport Band (can be configured for either S/M or M/L length)
  • Nike watch band with 44mm case
  • GPS + Cellular
  • Always-On Retina display
  • 30% larger screen compared to Series 3
  • Swimproof
  • ECG app
  • Electrical and optical heart sensors
  • Built-in compass
  • Elevation
  • Emergency SOS
  • Internal emergency calling
  • Fall detection
  • S5 SiP with up to 2x faster 64-bit dual-core processor
  • watchOS 6 with activity trends, cycle tracking, hearing health innovations and the App Store on your wrist
  • Exclusive Nike watch faces
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Thursday's Best Deals: Libratone Bluetooth Speaker, OnePlus 7T, Anker Car Charger, Baby Yoda Funko Pops, Succulents, Eufy Security Cams, and More

How Three Pairs of TCL Headphones Stack Up, Including One From the Legendary Onkyo Brand

Funko Pops Are as Low as $2 Each in Today’s Top Deals

Can't Seem to Keep Plants Alive? Succulents Are the Answer so Grab This 12 Pack for $27