Humble Monthly is a great deal for any PC gamer, and one of our readers’ favorite subscription services, and if you sign up now, you’ll get instant access to Cities Skylines and Metal Gear Solid V The Phantom Pain: The Definitive Experience.

As always, these games (plus any others that unlock at the end of the month) unlock on Steam, and are yours to keep forever, even if you cancel your subscription.