Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Buying foundation can add up, even when you’re buying drug store brands. If you like a good deal on already low prices, then you’re in luck. When you clip the 25% off coupon, you can get Maybelline Fit Me Matte Foundation for $5 if you buy two or more. And for that price, you’re going to want to buy at least two. Everyone should be able to find the right foundation for them, as there are 39 shades, ranging from soft porcelain to espresso.

