Get Master Chief, the Guy From Fortnite, and a Warthog for $24

Halo 4 Deluxe Vehicle & Figure Pack | $24 | Amazon

Have you heard of this game Fortnite? I hear it’s all the rage with the kids. It’s got all of these wild characters, like this banana man and the baby Yoda. It also has this green robot named Master Chief, who only exists in Fortnite. Pretty cool looking guy! Anyways, you can buy a figure of this battle royale star on Amazon for $24, which comes with his signature gun car (the Warthog). Honestly, this is a really cool character design and they should really give this guy his own game sometime down the line.