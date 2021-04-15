It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPC Gaming

Get Mass Effect 2 for $1 So You Can Compare It to the Remaster Next Month

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Save
Alerts
Mass Effect 2 (PC) | $1 | Eneba | Use code GamesForTwoCurtises
Mass Effect 2 (PC) | $1 | Eneba | Use code GamesForTwoCurtises
Image: BioWare
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Mass Effect 2 (PC) | $1 | Eneba | Use code GamesForTwoCurtises

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is coming. Soon, fans everywhere will be mad about some change in the remasters. Maybe they won’t like the updated visuals. Maybe some of the gameplay tweaks won’t feel in the spirit of the original. Who knows, but rest assured, there will be anger one way or another. If you want in on the discourse, here’s an idea. Mass Effect 2 is on sale for $1 at Eneba. Yes, a single dollar. Just use the promo code GamesForTwoCurtises (this is a 50 Cent joke, for the record) and voila. Note that this code also works on the Syberia games too, because why not? Anyways, if you grab Mass Effect 2, you’ll be able to compare it to the remaster side-by-side when it launches next month.

Advertisement