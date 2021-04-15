Get Mass Effect 2 for $1 So You Can Compare It to the Remaster Next Month

Mass Effect 2 (PC) GamesForTwoCurtises Image : BioWare

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is coming. Soon, fans everywhere will be mad about some change in the remasters. Maybe they won’t like the updated visuals. Maybe some of the gameplay tweaks won’t feel in the spirit of the original. Who knows, but rest assured, there will be anger one way or another. If you want in on the discourse, here’s an idea. Mass Effect 2 is on sale for $1 at Eneba. Yes, a single dollar. Just use the promo code GamesForTwoCurtises (this is a 50 Cent joke, for the record) and voila. Note that this code also works on the Syberia games too, because why not? Anyways, if you grab Mass Effect 2, you’ll be able to compare it to the remaster side-by-side when it launches next month.

