Get Major Savings on PS Plus, PS Now, and PlayStation Gift Cards

PS Plus 1 Year Subscription | $28 | Eneba | Use code PSFIRSTBUY

PS Now 1 Year Subscription | $36 | Eneba | Use code PSFIRSTBUY

$50 PlayStation Gift Card | $45 | Eneba | Use code PSFIRSTBUY

$25 PlayStation Gift Card | $23 | Eneba | Use code PSFIRSTBUY

$20 PlayStation Gift Card | $19 | Eneba | Use code PSFIRSTBUY

$10 PlayStation Gift Card | $9 | Eneba | Use code PSFIRSTBUY

Advertisement

If you’re a first-time PlayStation owner, you’re probably realizing that there’s a lot of extra fees when it comes to the console . PlayStation 5 games are $70, but then you’ll also need a PS Plus subscription if you want to play them online. Then factor in PS Now, which is an entirely different service, and the cost of the console starts to balloon rather quickly. Eneba is running a deal to help alleviate that that pain with the promo code PSFIRSTBUY. The one-time use code drops the price of one year subscriptions to PS Plus and PS Now significantly. You can also grab PlayStation gift cards at a discount with that same code, making a $50 gift card $5 cheaper. Shoppers can use the code PSSECONDBUY on subsequent purchases to buy more one year subscriptions and $50/$25 gift cards at a slightly higher price. It’s frankly a bit sneaky, but at least the rebuy prices only seem to be a dollar or two more.



Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission PS Plus 12 Month Membership Buy for $28 from Eneba Use the promo code PSFIRSTBUY

G/O Media may get a commission PS Now 12 Month Membership Buy for $36 from Eneba Use the promo code PSFIRSTBUY

G/O Media may get a commission $50 PlayStation Gift Card Buy for $45 from Eneba Use the promo code PSFIRSTBUY

G/O Media may get a commission $25 PlayStation Gift Card Buy for $23 from Eneba Use the promo code PSFIRSTBUY

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission $20 PlayStation Gift Card Buy for $19 from Eneba Use the promo code PSFIRSTBUY

G/O Media may get a commission $10 PlayStation Gift Card Buy for $9 from Eneba Use the promo code PSFIRSTBUY