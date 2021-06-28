Get Mad Chill Like the Good Old Days With 25% off Dad Grass CBD Flower [Exclusive]

25% off Entire Site KINJA25 Image : Dad Grass

If you went fishing through your father’s dresser as a kid and found a hidden stash of J’s tucked inside an Altoids tin, congratulations, you had a cool dad. That said, if you ever went as far as to try smoking it yourself, you might remember it being a lot tamer than the devil’s lettuce you’d find at a dispensary (in legal states, of course) today.



Dad Grass founders Ben Starmer and Joshua Katz aimed to fill the market gap left behind when the cannabis industry decided to get those who partake “too damn high” (Starmer’s words, not mine). Thanks to the 2018 Farmers Bill, the company is able to stuff up to 0.3% THC into its bud while still adhering to federal regulations. Unlike many other CBD brands, Dad Grass is focused on selling flower rather than oils or gummies and even has trendy hats that would feel right at home on the shelf of an Urban Outfitters.



In an interview with Vice earlier this year, Katz said the effects of Dad Grass vary from person to person. Depending on their tolerance for THC, even a low percentage can result in a pleasant high or high-like feeling.



“Everybody’s body’s different,” he explained. “I experience our joints differently than Ben does, and differently than my mom does.”



For a limited time, you can save 25% on Dad Grass sitewide using our exclusive code KINJA25. That means you can light up anything from pre-rolled joints to premium flower. The coupon even applies to the company’s new Mom Grass line, which contains CBG, another cannabinoid variant that can stimulate appetite and works as a potent antibiotic.



