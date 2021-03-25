It's all consuming.
Get Lovecraftian Board Game Mansions of Madness for $65

Giovanni Colantonio
Mansions of Madness | $65 | Amazon
Best Gaming Deals
Our readers are always telling us about the hottest board games whenever we post about the topic, so we want to return the favor. Amazon currently has Mansions of Madness on sale for $65. If you don’t know it, this is a co-op adventure game from the makers of Eldritch Horror. Up to five players join up to travel through the dark town of Arkham. Naturally, it gets all Lovecraftian (in the good ways). The package comes with 500 components, from card to detailed miniatures. If you’re looking for a new co-op game to play with your buds and you enjoy Eldritch Horror, it’s a good price to give it a shot.

