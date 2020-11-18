Get Lots of Storage in a Tiny Package With Sale on Samsung MicroSD Cards

Samsung PRO Endurance MicroSCXD ( 64GB 128GB

Samsung PRO Endurance MicroSCXD ( 64GB 128GB

Samsung PRO Endurance MicroSCXD ( 64GB 128GB

Samsung PRO Endurance MicroSCXD (64GB, 128GB) | $13-$20 | Amazon

Samsung PRO Endurance MicroSCXD (64GB, 128GB) | $13-$20 | Best Buy

Samsung PRO Endurance MicroSCXD (64GB, 128GB) | $13-$20 | Newegg

Advertisement

If you’re in need of a microSD card, Samsung’s PRO Endurance is currently on sale. You can grab a 64 GB card for $13 or a 128GB card for $20. The cards are especially useful for video monitoring tools like dash cams and other security options, with 100 MB/s of read and 30 MB/s of write speeds. As an added bonus, the cards come with their own SD adapter, making it easy to plug it into a computer and offload footage. Just make sure not to drop it or you may have a hard time finding the precious, little card.