Get Lots of Storage in a Tiny Package With Sale on Samsung MicroSD Cards

Giovanni Colantonio
If you’re in need of a microSD card, Samsung’s PRO Endurance is currently on sale. You can grab a 64 GB card for $13 or a 128GB card for $20. The cards are especially useful for video monitoring tools like dash cams and other security options, with 100 MB/s of read and 30 MB/s of write speeds. As an added bonus, the cards come with their own SD adapter, making it easy to plug it into a computer and offload footage. Just make sure not to drop it or you may have a hard time finding the precious, little card.

