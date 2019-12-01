It's all consuming.
Get Lost In This 32" QHD Gaming Monitor With FreeSync, Now Just $275

Tercius
LG 32" Class QHD Gaming Monitor w/ FreeSync | $275 | eBay
If you’ve been looking to upgrade your PC in a massive way, this 32" LG FreeSync gaming monitor is a terrific bargain. This QHD VA panel offers a resolution of 2560 x 1440 and a super fast 144Hz refresh rate. This Vesa-compatible unit also offers multiple inputs, including a display port and two HDMI input, plus a 3.5mm headphone jack.

This particular unit jumps back and forth between $500 and $300, and this current $275 price is the lowest we’ve ever seen.

