Get Lost In This 32" QHD Gaming Monitor With FreeSync, Now Just $275

The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

LG 32" Class QHD Gaming Monitor w/ FreeSync | $275 | eBay

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your PC in a massive way, this 32" LG FreeSync gaming monitor is a terrifi c bargain. This QHD VA panel offers a resolution of 2560 x 1440 and a super fast 144Hz refresh rate. This Vesa-compatible unit also offers multiple inputs, including a display port and two HDMI input, plus a 3.5mm headphone jack .

Advertisement

This particular unit jumps back and forth between $500 and $ 300, and this current $275 price is the lowest we’ve ever seen .