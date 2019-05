Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

This 27" BenQ gaming monitor checks a ton of boxes when it comes to what you want from a gaming monitor. First, it has a super fast 1ms response time, a 2K resolution and right now it’s about $30 off its regular price.

While its 60hz refresh rate is kind of a bummer, it’s still a solid monitor for non-competitive gamers. Just stay away if you’re into first-person shooters.