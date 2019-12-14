Get Lost In This 27" 4K LG Monitor, Now Just $300

LG 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor with FreeSync Graphic : Tercius Bufete

LG 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor with FreeSync | $300 | Amazon

This 27" LG gaming monitor checks a ton of boxes when it comes to what you want from a gaming monitor. First, it has a fast 5ms response time, a 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) and right now it’s down to its Black Friday Price.

While its 60hz refresh rate is kind of a bummer, it’s still a solid monitor for non-competitive gamers. While it’s not optimal for first-person shooters, it promises accurate colors ( 99% sRGB ,) g reat v iewing an gles, and super thin bezels.